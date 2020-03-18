Oldham County Schools to distribute free food to kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Schools in Oldham County are doing their part to make sure children get the food they need while school is out following precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Oldham County food service staff will distribute to-go breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to anyone under the age of 18.
The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. An order must be placed by 9 a.m. to request a meal.
In order to reduce contact, meals will be distributed in a drive-up method in the student pick up/drop off lanes.
The emergency feeding cites are at the following locations in the district:
- La Grange Elementary - 500 W. Jefferson St., La Grange, KY 40031
- Oldham County Middle School - 4305 Brown Blvd., La Grange, KY 40031
- Kenwood Station Elementary - 6321 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Crestwood, KY 40014
- Harmony Elementary - 1901 South Highway 1793, Goshen, KY 40026
Oldham County Food Service staff will maintain regular office hours at the Oldham County Board Office in order to maintain communication with the community, staff, and feeding sites.
To request a meal call (502) 241-3513.
