Plans unveiled for former Kmart location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $6 million redevelopment plan has been released for the old Kmart building on Poplar Level Road.
The Kmart location closed in May 2016.
P&M Investment Company LLC announced the site will soon be home to an Autozone Megahub, Big Lots and Planet Fitness.
“It’s been a long process during the nearly four years but finally we’ve reached the moment to redevelop this property. I want to thank Councilman Pat Mulvihill and Louisville Forward for all their hard work, collaboration and patience to make this a reality,” President of P&M Investment Company LLC Peter Park said.
Big Lots and Planet Fitness are planning to open for business sometime in the fall of 2020.
The Autzone Megahub will open in early 2021.
P&M Investment is also planning to build two restaurants near the old Kmart. The plan calls for a new Burger King and another restaurant to join the Wendy’s located at the corner of Poplar Level and Taylor Avenue.
