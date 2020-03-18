Separated by coronavirus restrictions, daughter shares 93-year-old mother’s birthday through glass window

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - A beloved woman in Meade County is celebrating a huge milestone.
Mrs. Esther Gerkins turned 93-years-old on Monday, March 16. Because of the widespread and fast spreading coronavirus, Mrs. Esther couldn’t celebrate her birthday with her family. Instead, her daughter, Kathy Gerkins Veith was able to visit with her mother outside of the window at Mrs. Esther’s assisted living facility in Meade County.
While it wasn't ideal, Mrs. Esther and Kathy made the most of the day, despite the situation at hand.
“This was the closest we could get on Mom’s birthday,” Veith wrote in a Facebook post. “God bless her All About Home Assisted Living facility and all their caregivers for keeping Mom and all the other residents safe and healthy.”
Mrs. Esther Gerkins has been living at the assisted living facility for more than three years. Veith tries to visit her every chance she gets, even when she's on a lunch break.
"I took a lunch break during my telework to visit her window," Veith wrote. "God is great all the time!!!"
Mrs. Esther enjoys visits from her family and friends, as well as her church family at Hill Grove Baptist Church. She’s been a member there for over 80 years.
