September Derby could be light at the end of the tunnel for Louisville’s tourism economy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Louisville tourism industry will be looking for some badly needed relief by the time Derby hits in September.
However, empty hotel rooms and empty restaurants will need to be filled if local businesses hope to recover from the current slump.
“This is the lifeline of a lot of Louisville businesses and especially restaurants,” restauranteur John Varanese told WAVE 3 News. “So, that income coming into the city is really important, but having unknown factors just kind of keeps you on the edge a little bit.”
Unknown factors include the public’s willingness to travel later this year and if people have money to spend.
Louisville tourism officials expect people will be ready for a party by the end of the summer, though.
“There's going to be a lot of pent-up demand,” Louisville Tourism Vice President Stacey Yates said. “We've seen this in other crises. It's like that cabin fever mentality that gets with people. So, I think that when we're reassured that it’s safe to travel in packs again, I'm sure we're going to see that pent-up demand.”
Having the Derby rescheduled instead of canceled gives impacted businesses hope for light at the end of the tunnel.
“To know that Derby’s there and the people that can hang in there and reopen,” Seviche owner Anthony Lamas said. “That’s something positive to look forward to.”
