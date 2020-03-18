Social distancing dos and don’ts

What does social distancing look like?
By Lauren Jones | March 18, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 8:18 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - By now, you’ve heard about social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking all Americans to stand at least six-feet apart from each other to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As we settle into this new normal, there are things you can still enjoy while social distancing yourself, and things to avoid.

SAFE TO DO:

  • Take a walk
  • Play in your yard
  • Go for a hike
  • Clean out your closet
  • Read a book
  • Listen to music
  • Enjoy family game night
  • Go for a drive
  • Cook a tasty meal
  • Video chat with friends
  • Binge watch a TV show
  • Call or text a friend
  • Call or text an elderly neighbor or family member
  • Do arts and crafts with your kids
  • Teach younger kids how to do laundry, the dishes and everyday chores

USE CAUTION:

  • Going to the store
  • Playing in the park
  • Picking up medication
  • Traveling for fun
  • Allowing visitors in your home
  • Mass transit

THINGS TO AVOID:

  • Sleepovers and play dates for your kids
  • Gathering in groups
  • Concerts
  • Going to the movie theater
  • Athletic events
  • Crowded stores
  • Malls
  • Bars and restaurants
  • Non-essential travel

