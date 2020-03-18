StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

Thursday: Another surge of warm will push in during the midday. There signs that we will develop a bit of a lid on the atmosphere into the afternoon. That would then set the stage for a windy and very warm period with some spots not far from 80 degrees! The level of concern for thunderstorms to feed on that will wait until the evening when a strong wind belt pushes in from the west. That threat will slowly ease west to east overnight, but it will likely keep us on our toes for isolated severe wind/hail and even a tornado or two.