Teen killed in Bullitt County crash identified

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – One of the teenagers who died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a home and caught on fire has been identified.
Joseph Kyle Franke, 17, and another teenager were inside the vehicle that crashed in on Highway 44E, near Proctor Lane, around 5:20 a.m. on March 15, according to the Bullitt County Deputy Coroner.
When deputies arrived, the house and the vehicle were fully engulfed in flames.
The name of the second teenager has not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
