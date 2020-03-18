UofL moves to online classes for remainder of semester, asks students to leave campus

UofL moves to online classes for remainder of semester, asks students to leave campus
Securing a job after graduating from college is one of the life's big stresses. However, that may not be an issue for those on the medical track in Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | March 18, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 11:32 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Asking its students to leave campus, the University of Louisville on Wednesday announced it is moving to online learning for the remainder of the current semester.

The school announced the news on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. It said it will work with students who have nowhere else to go.

Final exams will be conducted online as well. The semester is scheduled to end April 29.

The spring commencement ceremony has been postponed as well. Read the full statement from UofL below:

In response to updated recommendations from health experts and government leaders, UofL is extending remote instruction...

Posted by University of Louisville on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.