UofL moves to online classes for remainder of semester, asks students to leave campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Asking its students to leave campus, the University of Louisville on Wednesday announced it is moving to online learning for the remainder of the current semester.
The school announced the news on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. It said it will work with students who have nowhere else to go.
Final exams will be conducted online as well. The semester is scheduled to end April 29.
The spring commencement ceremony has been postponed as well. Read the full statement from UofL below:
