ALERT DAY: Gusty t-storms for lunch with the main “show” tonight

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH for much of WAVE Country into Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The early morning will start off quiet and mild. A warm front will bring in a round of showers & t-storms for late morning/midday. Lightning and hail will be the main threats with those.
After the showers, it will turn quite windy and warm with temperatures in the 70s.
All eyes will be out to the west where clusters of strong/severe t-storms will move east into our area during the night. Some could be strong/severe. Spring Begins at 11:49 PM Thursday!
After some morning rain, there will be a brief break for the late morning before the *actual* cold front moves in around midday.
This could spark one more line of strong t-storms near and east of I-65. After that front passes, it will turn cooler. Decreasing clouds and colder. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.
