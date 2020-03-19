ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this evening

- TORNADO WATCH until midnight
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 8 a.m. Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TORNADO WATCH until midnight. Thunderstorms, some severe, are possible this evening. Another round approaches after midnight. Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail & flash flooding are possible with these storms. Lows will be in the 60s.
The early morning severe weather threat continues until 6 a.m. Yet another round of storms is possible during the midday and early afternoon hours, but there’s uncertainty regarding that. We’ll be in the mid-70s early in the afternoon and drop by evening. Friday night will feature clearing skies and gusty winds. Lows will drop to near freezing in urban areas and below freezing in more rural locations.
Saturday will be chilly but mainly sunny as highs fall short of 50 degrees in the afternoon.
The weekend looks cooler and drier with highs in the 40s and 50s.
