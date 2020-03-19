Armed suspects rob Oldham County pizza place

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people who were armed when they stole money from an Oldham County pizza place are at large.
Oldham County police were called to the Domino’s Pizza, located in the 6300 block of KY 146, around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Surveillance video showed the suspects enter the store, hold an employee at gunpoint then take money from the register.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300 or Oldham County Central Dispatch at (502) 222-0111.
