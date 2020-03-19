Barbers and stylists close up shop for near future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Customers flooded salons and barbershops Wednesday, trying to get in one last time before the businesses closed for the near future. Governor Andy Beshear ordered salons and barbershops to close by 5 p.m.
At Clip, Cut and Shave on the corner of 16th and West Broadway in Louisville, men were getting last minute trims Wednesday afternoon. The business is a place full of laughter and good conversation, but lately, one topic in particular has been on everyone’s minds.
“People are just kind of scared, for the most part, of the unknown,” Gary Turner, a barber, told WAVE 3 News.
Turner says he understands the governor’s order to close the shops, but feels conflicted.
“Kind of for, for it,” Turner said. “But then, too, you want to be greedy thinking about taking care of your families. I’m kind of against it, but if taking care of your family meaning you shut down to be safe and stay home with them so no one is infected, I think that’s the right thing to do.”
Finances seem to be on top of mind, too.
“What happens when they extend your bill and your bill is double?” Reginald Davis, a barber, questioned.
The conversations are very similar at Cruples by Chic off Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Stylist Alanna Haines has only been renting a space there for only one month.
"I have been displaced because the salon I was working at closed," Haines said. "So this is the second crisis I'm susceptible to."
Phones were ringing off the hook Wednesday at the salon as women tried to get in last minute.
“It’s hard to try to fit everybody in when you have a deadline,” Haines said. “But the ones who could, the ones we could fit in before we close today, we’re doing our best to accommodate everybody. And to make sure to plan, try to plan because we don’t really know when we’ll be able to see people again.”
The uncertainty is creating some anxiety for customers and employees at both the salon and the barbershop.
Turner said he hopes this time of social distancing helps unite families again.
"You know everything isn't about money," he said. "Money is going to come and go but the foundation, if you build your family on a strong foundation, they'll realize that."
Both businesses told WAVE 3 News they want to reopen, but it’s just a matter of when that can happen. They’re hoping it will be in a couple of weeks.
