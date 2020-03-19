Enjoy dinner and a show - virtually

Enjoy dinner and a show - virtually
People can enjoy dinner and a show at their home. (Source: pexels.com)
By Sarah Jackson | March 19, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 10:13 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Amid several closures people can still enjoy dinner and a show – virtually.

Fund for the Arts and the Lee Initiative are teaming up to show an encore performance of Kentucky Shakespeare’s “As you Like it.”

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

For the performance people are encouraged to order a meal from https://leeinitiative.org/meals. The meals will need to be picked up from 610 W. Magnolia Ave between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on March 20. A performance of the show will then play on Kentucky Shakespeare’s Facebook page at 7 p.m.

For each meal delivered, a meal will be donated to a hospitality worker.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.