LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Amid several closures people can still enjoy dinner and a show – virtually.
Fund for the Arts and the Lee Initiative are teaming up to show an encore performance of Kentucky Shakespeare’s “As you Like it.”
For the performance people are encouraged to order a meal from https://leeinitiative.org/meals. The meals will need to be picked up from 610 W. Magnolia Ave between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on March 20. A performance of the show will then play on Kentucky Shakespeare’s Facebook page at 7 p.m.
For each meal delivered, a meal will be donated to a hospitality worker.
