Floyd County, Ind., reports third case of coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Floyd County Health Department announced Thursday that a third adult has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Health officials released a statement Thursday morning confirming that the patient was “identified as a possible contact” before arriving at the emergency department at Baptist Floyd and remains hospitalized.
In many of the recent coronavirus confirmations, officials are announcing a gender and age range of the patients, but no such information was shared about this latest case in Floyd County.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.