Floyd County, Ind., reports two new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just a few hours after the Floyd County Health Department announced a third adult had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, it confirmed two more cases Thursday evening .
Health officials released statements Thursday morning and another one Thursday evening, confirming the county now has a total of five cases.
The third patient was “identified as a possible contact” before arriving at the emergency department at Baptist Floyd and remains hospitalized. Two more adult patients were diagnosed, but they are being treated at home and have yet to be admitted into a hospital.
In many of the recent coronavirus confirmations, officials are announcing a gender and age range of the patients, but no such information was shared about these latest cases in Floyd County.
