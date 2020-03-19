FORECAST: Strong storms possible overnight

Strong storms are possible overnight Thursday into Friday. (Source: Sebastian Voortman)
By Kevin Harned | March 17, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 11:47 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 8 a.m. Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms are still expected to develop overnight. A few of these storms across southern Indiana may be strong/severe. We’ll be watching it.

Overnight lows stay mild in the 60s.

Predawn showers and thunderstorms come with rising temperatures. Highs reach into the mid 70s. The actual front passes the region in the early afternoon with another slight increase in our shower/storm chance.

Friday night will feature clearing skies and gusty winds. Lows will drop to near freezing in urban areas and below freezing in more rural locations.

Saturday will be chilly but mainly sunny as highs fall short of 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Grab-N-Go Weather: Thursday night 3/19

