FORECAST: Strong storms possible overnight

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 8 a.m. Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms are still expected to develop overnight. A few of these storms across southern Indiana may be strong/severe. We’ll be watching it.
Overnight lows stay mild in the 60s.
Predawn showers and thunderstorms come with rising temperatures. Highs reach into the mid 70s. The actual front passes the region in the early afternoon with another slight increase in our shower/storm chance.
Friday night will feature clearing skies and gusty winds. Lows will drop to near freezing in urban areas and below freezing in more rural locations.
Saturday will be chilly but mainly sunny as highs fall short of 50 degrees in the afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.