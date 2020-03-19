Gov. Beshear confirms 2nd death from the coronavirus in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Thursday evening that a second person has died from the coronavirus in Kentucky.
The person was identified as a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County. Beshear said he died March 13.
Currently there are 47 people in Kentucky being treated for COVID-19. Beshear shared some information about the newest patients confirmed Thursday, including two from Jefferson County:
+ 27-year-old woman from Clark County
+ 51-year-old man from Daviess County
+ 26-year-old woman from Fayette County
+ 61-year-old woman from Franklin County
+ 50-year-old man from Harrison County
+ A woman from Harrison County (age unknown)
+ 66-year-old woman from Kenton County
+ 59-year-old woman from Pulaski County
+ 73-year-old man from Warren County
+ 61-year-old woman from Christian County
+ A woman from Fayette County (age unknown)
+ 45-year-old woman from Jefferson County
+ 46-year-old woman from Jefferson County
Shortly before Beshear began speaking, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that there are 17 coronavirus patients being treated in Louisville.
This story will be updated.
