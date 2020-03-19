Health workers preserving supplies, manpower as coronavirus impacts Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Health workers in Southern Indiana are fighting the spread of coronavirus.
So far, five cases have been announced in Floyd County and one in Clark County.
Signs hanging in the doors of Spring Street businesses in Jeffersonville show shops are modifying hours and changing how they do business.
“The community is definitely supporting these local businesses as much as they can and people have to eat,” said Bernie Pasquantino, the co-owner of Adrienne and Co. “So, we’re trying to help out as much as we can.”
Clark County doctors said they are starting to notice a difference when it comes to the virus.
“We’re starting to see the beginnings,” Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. “We had our first case a couple days ago. Last night, I worked in the emergency department. We did see an uptick in respiratory illnesses. We don’t know how some of those tests will pan out, but I think it’s safe to say we’re starting to move from the preparation phase to the response phase.”
Yazel said the county, right now, is trying to preserve resources when it comes to manpower and equipment to protect those most vulnerable.
He applauded respiratory therapists in Clark County for doing what he called heroic work.
Yazel posted online what he called “a daily dose of calm" to keep people in the loop, at ease and give them the information critical to their health.
“Some of the things we’re doing right now sound very scary and sometimes there is very rational explanations for it,” Yazel said.
Yazel said what the world is up against a marathon, not a sprint.
At Adrienne and Co., that’s understood and business models are changing. Instead of relying on birthdays and weddings for a brunt of their business, they’re focusing on take-out and delivery, even serving dinner and creaking bakery decorating kits for families stuck at home.
“Cupcakes are actually working for people and doughnuts for sure because people are stuck at home (and) want a little bit of comfort food,” Pasquantino said. “You can definitely come get a doughnuts and get in and out of our store.”
Yazel said, right now, transparency is so important so that people understand why decisions that affect them are being made.
