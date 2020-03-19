JCPS teacher holds Facebook Live drum circle for students stuck at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As thousands of Jefferson County public school students continue their educations at home, one JCPS music teacher is sharing an uplifting virtual lesson.
Bloom Elementary Music Specialist K. Michelle Lewis is hosting what she calls “Drum O’Clock," a virtual drum circle each day at 11:11 a.m. on Facebook live.
“It’s where we take people’s comments on a comment section of a Facebook Live and we build rhythms on those comments," Lewis said.
Each session lasts an hour, and Lewis encourages people to play household percussion instruments with her.
“Our PTA president reached out to me and she said, ‘Hey can you do something that’s going to be able to get all of our families together and be able to communicate together?’" Lewis explained. "Because we knew it was going to be quite a long time until we see each other again.”
The music teacher centers each session around a different topic. On Thursday, the theme of her lesson was ‘Saving the Earth.’
Though Lewis and her students still can’t see each other, they can feel the rhythm and the love.
“When you give something back to someone, then it makes them happy and it makes them feel good and then that whole spirit of togetherness and community is what we need at this point,” Lewis said.
