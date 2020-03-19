'Kids get it all the time’: What COVID-19 looks like in children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus has spread to more than 140 countries, but wherever it goes, the youngest citizens seem not to be affected much at all.
For reasons that are not totally understood, children are less likely to get severely ill and die if infected with the novel coronavirus. Dr. Eddie Fatakhov, a board-certified internal medicine physician and wellness expert, wonders if this odd characteristic of the virus could be used to discover help for those most affected.
“That’s what makes it unique, which is not seen with the flu or any other viruses,” Dr. Fatakhov explained. “Children have actually been asymptomatic. They’ve had no symptoms, and if they do have symptoms, it’s just like a runny nose, a cough, almost like a common cold. Then it goes away in a couple of days.”
Health experts know little about why children seem to appear less affected. However, Dr. Fatakhov said one theory is that their immune system is still developing, so they are shielded from the dangerous immune response adults go through if they do get the virus.
"[Children] can’t create the inflammatory response that adults get,” Dr. Fatakhov said.
Another theory of why the young are so unaffected by COVID-19 is that many children seem to always have some type of sniffle, cough or congestion anyway.
“A third of children in their lifetime will get a type of coronavirus,” Dr. Fatakhov shared. “Kids get it all the time, so they’re wondering if there’s some cross activity antibody formation, almost like a vaccine, that is protecting to a certain degree against coronavirus.”
Understanding why children are not affected as severely could be more than just a conversation piece. Dr. Fatakhov wonders if it could help create a therapy or drug to treat the response the older population and chronically ill face when infected by the virus.
“Your immune system is trying to fight it,” he declared. “It creates an anti-inflammatory cascade, bunch of inflammation, swells up the lungs. When that happens, you need to be placed on oxygen. When that happens, the oxygen barrier in your lungs cannot exchange oxygen. That’s what we call acute respiratory distress syndrome.”
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a type of respiratory failure identified by rapid onset of widespread inflammation in the lungs. Symptoms include shortness of breath, rapid breathing, and bluish skin coloration.
Symptoms of the coronavirus two to 14 days after exposure include a cough, fever and shortness of breath, which can lead to ARDS and death.
It’s a fact worth repeating: The spread of the coronavirus can be slowed and the curve of the disease leveled by practicing good hygiene.
STEPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND YOUR FAMILY:
- Clean hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
- Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily. (e.g. tables, chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desk, toilets, sinks)
- Avoid people who are sick. (coughing and sneezing)
- Launder items including washable plush toys as appropriate in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest setting for the items and dry items completely.
- Practice social distancing (staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19
“What makes this virus pathogen that much more severe is that it spreads faster than other viruses,” Dr. Fatakhov stressed.
Even though children are usually asymptomatic if they have the virus, that does not necessarily mean they cannot spread the disease. Children should follow the same protocols as adults including washing their hands, not touching their face and practicing social distancing.
