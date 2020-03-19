Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
All Indiana schools closed amid virus; Lilly to help testing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials say all public schools across the state are now closed to students. At least one district has decided not to resume in-person classes this school year in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The South Dearborn Community Schools in southeastern Indiana says it decided to conduct all classes online for rest of this school year “in the best interest for the health and safety of our students, staff, and community.” Health officials are also looking to increase the availability of testing for the virus through a partnership with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. announced Wednesday.
TRENCH COLLAPSE-FORT WAYNE
Gravel collapses into Fort Wayne trench, killing worker
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a utility contractor has died in Fort Wayne after gravel collapsed into the trench he was working in. Deputy Fort Wayne Fire Chief Adam O'Connor says the man was buried in about 8 feet of loose gravel Tuesday afternoon. The trench is about 20 feet deep. O'Çonnor says it took crews more than an hour to get to the worker. He says investigators believe the man was laying pipe for a sewer line when he became trapped in the trench.
PLASTICS RECYCLING-NEIGHBORS’ COMPLAINTS
Plastics recycling project's OK delayed by pest complaints
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Zoning officials in eastern Indiana have postponed a decision on a plastic recycling company's planned expansion to investigate complaints that the company is a magnet for gnats, rats and other pests. DAK Americas is seeking zoning variances to expand its Richmond business, which takes used plastic containers and cuts them into flakes that can be turned back into plastic bottles. But the Palladium-Item reports the Richmond Board of Zoning Appeals put the company’s requests for zoning variances to accommodate that expansion on hold last week after adjacent business owners urged the board not to approve them, citing infestations of gnats and other pests.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SURGEON GENERAL
Surgeon general's TV praise of Trump earns his 'star' label
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump declared U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams a rising star for his work during the coronavirus outbreak. During the span of a few days, Adams had said that Trump sleeps less than he does but was in better health, echoed Trump’s argument that most Americans should be more worried about the seasonal flu than the virus, and defended the president’s claim that Democratic lawmakers’ politicization of the crisis was, in the presidents words, a “new hoax.” U.S. surgeons general rarely generate big headlines. Adams, however, has gained notice during the crisis for his eager defense of the president.
FIREFIGHTERS HURT-ALEXANDRIA
2 central Indiana firefighters hurt when ceiling collapses
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) — Two central Indiana firefighters suffered injuries when a ceiling collapsed on them in a residential fire. Alexandria Fire Chief Brian Cuneo says one of the firefighters suffered a head injury, a concussion and back pain. The other suffered an arm injury. Both were released after medical treatment. The Herald Bulletin reports the fire was reported Monday at an unoccupied home shortly after midnight, and flames were coming from the rear of the structure when firefighters arrived. Cuneo says the home was being remodeled but is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
AFRICAN AMERICAN LANDMARKS-GRANTS
Partnership aims to preserve Indiana African American sites
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new partnership financed by memorial funds endowed by Eli Lilly and Co.'s first black chemist has set its sights on preserving some of Indiana's significant African American landmarks. Standiford “Stan” Cox, who died last year, worked for Indianapolis-based Lilly for 32 years in a variety of positions after becoming its first black chemist in 1957. Cox established two funds with the Central Indiana Community Foundation which are the basis with the foundation's new partnership with Indiana Landmarks that will provide grants to help preserve historic African American sites. A committee with that preservation group will make its initial recommendations in late March.
AP-US-DETROIT-AUTOMAKERS-FACTORY-SHUTDOWNS
Automakers shut North American plants over coronavirus fears
DETROIT (AP) — Concerns about the spreading coronavirus has forced most of North America's auto plants to close temporarily. Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said on Wednesday they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles. Nissan is closing U.S. factories. In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus. Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA RELIEF FUND
Central Indiana United Way announces coronavirus relief fund
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — United Way’s central Indiana chapter has announced a $16.5 million relief fund intended to aid people and families facing economic distress amid the coronavirus pandemic. United Way of Central Indiana said Friday the new fund was being launched with a $15 million donation from Lilly Endowment Inc. that will help human services organizations aid those affected both directly and indirectly by the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Grants from the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will be strategically distributed to organizations in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.