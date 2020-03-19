Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky extending public assistance during virus outbreak
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor is extending public assistance eligibility as a short-term cushion as the state copes with the economic fallout from the new coronavirus. The state's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 35, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday. Louisville's mayor, Greg Fischer, announced that his wife has tested positive for the virus and he has put himself in self-quarantine. Beshear announced that all recipients of public assistance programs will automatically have their eligibility extended for three months.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
Senate panel advances budget plan amid talk of virus impact
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican senators have unveiled their version of Kentucky's next budget. The budget talk Wednesday turned to the impact the coronavirus will have on tax collections and spending needs. The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee advanced the revised spending plan, sending it to the full Senate. Passing the two-year state budget is the biggest job facing lawmakers amid the uncertainty of how long this year's session will continue during the virus outbreak. Committee Chairman Chris McDaniel says the state faces the prospect of a “substantial decline” in tax revenues because of the economic slowdown caused by the virus.
KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE
Bill to cut out role of benefit managers clears legislature
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill to cut out the role of pharmacy benefit managers in handling Medicaid prescription drug claims. The Senate voted 30-1 Wednesday to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill would require the Medicaid program to pay pharmacies directly for prescription drugs, bypassing pharmacy benefit managers. In other action, the House passed a bill to allow Kentucky consumers to have spirits, wine or beer shipped directly to their homes. The measure passed 52-33 and now goes to the Senate. The bill would apply to producers only.
AP-US-DETROIT-AUTOMAKERS-FACTORY-SHUTDOWNS
Automakers shut North American plants over coronavirus fears
DETROIT (AP) — Concerns about the spreading coronavirus has forced most of North America's auto plants to close temporarily. Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said on Wednesday they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles. Nissan is closing U.S. factories. In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus. Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.
CHILD SHOT
3-year-old boy wounded by gunfire in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy has been seriously wounded by gunfire at a Kentucky residence. News outlets report the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Lexington. Emergency crews took the wounded child to a hospital. Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the boy suffered life-threatening wounds. No further information was immediately released.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-VOTING
Amid virus, Congress' leaders resist call for remote voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some lawmakers want Congress to allow remote voting in the House and the Senate as the coronavirus spreads around the country. But congressional leaders are resisting the idea. The dispute pits the scourge of the infection against two centuries of tradition. It underscores Washington's struggle to adapt to recommendations about how to handle the pandemic. Advocates of the voting change cite the health perils of traveling to the U.S. Capitol — especially by air — when health experts want people to avoid crowds. Congresswoman Katie Porter says “we cannot stand on tradition” if it puts lives at risk. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the change.