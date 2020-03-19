Local teachers learning to transform lesson plans through computer screen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As businesses close and schools move to different schedules because of the global coronavirus pandemic, changes are being made all around to make sure students are still learning.
Non-traditional instruction in Shelby County definitely isn’t a new concept, but doing it so many days in a row and under these circumstances is.
“This kind of threw us off quite a bit, but we are still moving forward,” Shelby County West Middle School teacher Dave Pearce said.
Much like the students, Pearce is learning more about NTI, which has now progressed past a traditional snow day’s worth of class material.
“Teachers are figuring out how to improve lesson delivery, lesson content in this weird way,” Pearce said.
Atop a mountain of logistical obstacles already in place, Pearce has three kids who are all staying home now, too.
Charlotte is a fourth-grader at Painted Stone Elementary School, and is taking part in her own online learning.
As far as NTI goes, Pearce said he’s about as involved as it gets, adding that it won’t stop his team of teachers from doing their jobs.
“We haven’t really figured out all the ins and outs yet,” he said, “but I think we’re doing the best we can. Kids are participating, and I think they’re enjoying it.”
Pearce said he’s taking things now one day at a time.
