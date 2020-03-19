Louisville woman waiting on COVID-19 test results 8 days later due to backlog at labs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many people are still being turned away from being tested for COVID-19 because of a lack of severity in symptoms, happening even as Kentucky has a fourth testing site operating online.
However, just because a patient gets swabbed doesn’t mean doctors will know their condition right away. Test sites are swamped and hospitals’ hands are tied.
Lois Rothgerber, 74, of Louisville, was tested eight days ago, but she still hasn’t gotten her results and told WAVE 3 News she’s still sick.
“It’s stressful not knowing and being sick anyway,” Lois said over the phone.
Lois returned from a trip to the Bahamas March 8.
“The next day, I woke up and had a fever chills, I was just terribly sick, sore throat,” Lois said.
After a chest X-ray and multiple tests at Norton Brownsboro, doctors determined she had pneumonia. However, since she just came back from the Bahamas, they decided to give her a nose swab for COVID-19.
“They said they’d let me know in one or two days, they gave me medicine for my pneumonia, and I came home,” Lois said. “I haven’t heard from them since then.”
That was on March 10. Lois has been calling every day since.
“They first said two days, and then they said four, and then they said five because there’s been a backlog,” Lois said.
The issue with not knowing, for Lois, isn’t so much about herself but for her husband who has medical issues and needs caregivers.
“The caregiver won’t come because the results haven’t come back,” Lois said.
She has been quarantining herself in another room from her husband and when she does come out, she wears a mask and gloves.
Lois said there does seem to be hope for her situation. After calling Norton Healthcare’s infectious disease department, she says they got back to her within five minutes, telling her the results would come in a day.
“They’ve been telling me that every day and keep stretching it out,” Lois said.
She worries if she does test positive for the coronavirus, there are nurses who treated her at the hospital and she doesn’t know if they are still working and exposing others.
“If they are and I do have it, look at how many people they’ve infected all this time by not getting the results back,” Lois said. “It’s not just me, it’s a lot of people, a lot of different things.”
The latest update from Kentucky state officials is that 489 people across Kentucky have been tested and as far as it is publicly known, 35 tested positive.
Lois is one of the many question marks.
“I really don’t think I have the virus, I will be surprised if I do,” Lois said. “I think it’s just pneumonia, but I would like to know definitively what I have.”
Norton says the delay is not on their end, but with the labs processing the tests. With a national backlog at labs right now, Norton is giving results to patients as soon as they get them.
