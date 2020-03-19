Nurses staff Hardin County Hotline

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A hotline for people who have flu and respiratory symptoms opened Wednesday in Hardin County.
Hardin Memorial Health said registered nurses staff the hotline.
“The hotline will be staffed by HMH registered nurses who can answer questions and provide accurate information about the flu and COVID-19 symptoms,” said Shelia Smallwood, HMH Assistant Vice President, HMH Medical Group. “Callers unsure of where or when to seek treatment will be given guidance according to the latest CDC recommendations.”
The hotline is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The number is (270) 979-7777.
