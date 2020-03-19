Rabbit Hole Distillery to start making hand sanitizer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville distillery is joining the effort to produce more hand sanitizer.
Rabbit Hole Distillery in NuLu is retooling part of its production line to crank out hand sanitizer instead of bourbon.
Several other manufacturing sites are doing the same, including distilleries in Arkansas, West Virginia and Texas.
The hand sanitizer will be given to U.S. government officials and then distributed for free to people who need it.
Rabbit Hole Distillery tours have been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.
