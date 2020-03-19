Shelby County enacts overnight curfew to promote social distancing

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new curfew in place for anyone under age 18 in Shelby County, Kentucky.
Judge Executive Dan Ison told WAVE 3 News the curfew is part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus by keeping young people from gathering in large groups.
Ison signed the executive order Wednesday, establishing a curfew from 11:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. on weeknights and 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the weekends.
“This is not the time for us to gather," Ison said. “This is a time for us to respect what is being said by our national leaders, by our governors. Let’s reduce the numbers.”
There are some exceptions to the curfew, however; children are allowed to stay out later if they are with someone older than 21, working or leaving an event that finished late.
Parents of anyone who violates the curfew could be cited by police.
It was not revealed when the curfew may come to an end.
