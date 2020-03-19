StormTALK! Weather Blog: Special Edition

I am working from home for the next several days as my immune system is not a strong as most out there. But I have the weather and dogs to keep me company :)
Speaking of weather, lots to discuss.
It will involve a warm front, dry punch and a cold front.
All (3) of these ideas will take starting this morning with the final piece (the cold front) passing through near or just after lunch Friday.
The good news is that it will not storm the entire time. The rain chances will have spikes to them with the first kicking in with the warm front in just a few hours. This looks to be main a heavy rain/small hail issue.
We will then turn windy and quite warm this afternoon and evening. There will be a small risk for an isolated strong t-storm to randomly develop, but most will stay dry.
That will change overnight through about sunrise Friday when a wind belt pushes in from the west. We will have some fuel for this round of thunderstorms to feed on, but certainly lesser amounts than those west of WAVE Country due to the overnight timing. Having said that, all modes of severe weather will need to be watched. Flash flooding may end up leading the way on those threats with such high levels of moisture in the air tonight.
The final rain chance will take place with the actual cold front around midday Friday. There remain hints that a narrow line of t-storms may develop. This looks especially true for those along/east of I-65.
The “cold” air behind this front will lag a few hours so we will likely hit 70 degrees or higher. However, once that NW wind rolls in...you will know it. Strong wind gusts will usher in a much colder Friday night!
Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for frequent updates!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.