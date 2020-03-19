UofL’s McDonnell reacts to NCAA cancelling the rest of his season

“It’ll always be a what if? What if this year had played out? But I’m not one to live in the past, we have to move on,” McDonnell said. “It’s like a dream, it’s like a bad dream, it’s like a movie, just stunned. I just trust my faith, a lot of prayer, a lot of great support, a lot of great leadership and just stay in communication with everybody. As we say, the real world is tough and as the saying goes, you’re either in a storm, you just got out of a storm or you’re about to go in one. We’re in the middle of a storm right now, but I’d like to think our kids are prepared to handle it as best that they can and come out okay on the other side.”