UPDATE: Body found in Ohio River near Owensboro identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the Owensboro Riverport after employees observed what was believed to be a body in the Ohio River on Wednesday.
According to the news release, using an Owensboro Fire Department boat, officers and firefighters located and recovered a deceased adult in the river.
Police say the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Chad Noffsinger of Owensboro.
Noffsinger was reported missing back in January.
At this time, foul play is not suspected.
However, the investigation is still ongoing.
