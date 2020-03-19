UPDATE: Body found in Ohio River near Owensboro identified

Chad Noffsinger. (Source: Owensboro Police Department)
By Makayla Neukam | March 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 5:18 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the Owensboro Riverport after employees observed what was believed to be a body in the Ohio River on Wednesday.

According to the news release, using an Owensboro Fire Department boat, officers and firefighters located and recovered a deceased adult in the river.

Police say the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Chad Noffsinger of Owensboro.

Noffsinger was reported missing back in January.

At this time, foul play is not suspected.

However, the investigation is still ongoing.

