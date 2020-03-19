Your phone is gross - here’s how to clean it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cell phones are full of germs.
According to TIME Magazine, cell phones can contain 10 times more germs than a toilet seat. They can even be carriers of the coronavirus, which is why it’s important to keep them clean.
Here are some DO’s and DONT’s for sanitizing cell phones, per The New York Times.
DO:
- Use disinfecting wipes containing at least 70% isopropyl alcohol.
- Take the case off your phone and wipe both the phone and the case separately.
- Make sure phone and case are dry before re-attaching them.
- Use disposable gloves while wiping your phone so as to not spread hands germs back onto the phone.
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds when finished.
DON’T:
- Use Windex or any other spray cleaner (moisture from the spray can get inside your phone)
- Use aerosols or bleaches
- Dunk or submerge the phone in water or any other liquid
