Animal advocates, rescues concerned about potential increase in animal intake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CDC says there is no evidence that pets can spread the new strand of the coronavirus. It’s a rumor animals rescues want to set straight because it’s a question they seem to be getting more and more.
”We actually had someone call us and told us to put on our website that our animals don’t have corona,” Animal Care Society Executive Director Bunny Zeller told WAVE 3 News.
Animal Care Society has made a lot of changes over the last several days, only allowing people to adopt pets by appointment after filling out an application online.
”We’ve got hand sanitizer everywhere,” Zeller said while opening the door with a Clorox wipe Thursday. “Yeah we’re making sure.”
As the impacts of the coronavirus continue to come to light, animal welfare advocate Hannah Truxell said more and more people may feel like they can’t take care of their pets anymore, which will impact the rescues and shelters statewide.
”People are very scared right now and unfortunately, we see animals as expendable, or that’s just a budgetary quote we can make right now,” Truxell said. “And that’s just where we are unfortunately.”
Zeller said she is keeping an eye on that while anticipating more calls will start coming in over the next few weeks.
“I think people are worried about being able to afford feeding their animals. Not just finding the food but also affording to do so,” Zeller said. “I’m real concerned they’re going to shut everybody down except for gas and groceries. And when they do that, when most people can’t get to work then that’s when I’ll be concerned that the people than calling a lot.”
Truxell said she understands the fear right now, but believes it’s important to hold out hope.
“If people can just hang tight for a little bit I think there will be a help out there for them,” Truxell said. “Don’t make any rash decisions. Just be there for your companion animal in the way that they’ve been there for you.”
Kentucky Animal Action created a Google Doc to try to connect shelters and rescues with people who can help donate items.
