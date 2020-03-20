Children’s tool kit, vaporizers, car seat adapters, glass pitchers, auto belays climbing devices recalled

(KFVS) - Children’s tool kits have been recalled by Grizzly Industrial for violating the federal lead content ban and toy safety requirements.
The tool belt, hammer and suspenders contain excessive levels of lead, which violates the federal lead content standard. Also, the toy goggles and hardhats do not meet toy safety requirements.
The recalled Children’s Tool Kits have model numbers H3044 and H5855.
Model H3044 is a 12-piece tool kit that contains a helmet, goggles, tape measure, tool belt, hammer, pair of leather gloves, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, bottle of chalk and suspenders.
Model H5855 is an 11-piece tool kit that contains goggles, tape measure, wooden tool caddy, hammer, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, screwdriver, pliers and an adjustable wrench.
Model numbers are printed on the front upper right hand corner of the packaging. “Grizzly Industrial” is printed on multiple items of the tool kits.
Anyone who owns the tool kit should immediately stop using these recalled Children’s Tool Kits and keep them away from children. Owners should contact Grizzly Industrial for instructions on returning the recalled tool kits to receive a full refund including return shipping. Grizzly is contacting all known purchasers directly to notify them of this recall.
Hawthorne Hydroponics has recalled Grower’s Edge Vaporizers due to burn, shock and fire hazards.
The vaporizers can overheat, and can pose a burn risk if spilled or cause a fire if they fall onto a combustible surface.
The Deluxe model vaporizer also poses an electrical shock hazard if a person touches a small copper piece at the base of the vaporizer while in use.
The Deluxe vaporizer has a yellow, aluminum body and adjustable vaporizing cup, and the Commercial model has a stainless steel plate and adjustable vaporizing cup. The model numbers, which are visible on the packaging, are 704050 and 740650.
Owners should immediately stop using the vaporizers and return them to the store they purchased it, for a full refund in the form of store credit.
Thule has recalled Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters due to fall hazard.
The plastic brackets on the car seat adapter can break, which poses a fall hazard to babies.
The Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapter is used to place a Chicco car seat on the Thule Sleek Stroller. The adapter is metal with two black plastic brackets. This clips onto the stroller. Only the car seat adapter is included in this recall. Product number 11000301 is printed on a sticker located on the adapter’s plastic bracket. The UPC code is 091021188099.
Users should immediately stop using the sdapter and contact Thule Group. They will arrange for the return of the product for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of a Thule Sleek Bassinet which works on the Thule Sleek Stroller.
Crate and Barrel has recalled Miles Glass Pitchers with Wood Lid due to laceration hazard.
The handle can break, posing a laceration hazard.
The 84 oz. glass Miles Pitcher has a wooden lid and measures about 9” H x 5” D. The product has a label on the bottom that reads in part: SKU #444-560, Miles Pitcher Wood Lid, and Made in China.
Users should stop using the recalled pitchers immediately and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund and disposal instructions.
C3 Manufacturing has recalled Perfect Descent Auto Belays climbing devices due to fall hazard.
The belay climbing device can loosen and can cause slack on the rope, allowing the climber to fall. Climbing while tethered to a malfunctioning belay can cause serious injury or death.
This recall involves Perfect Descent Auto Belay model 220 Indoor, Outdoor, Speed Drive and Direct Drive auto belay climbing devices. The devices were sold in yellow and black and have “Perfect Descent” printed on the top of the devices.
The recalled belay devices have the following serial number ranges printed on the bottom of the device:
- I-0970 through I-3109 February 2017 through November 2018
- S-0604 through S-1609 March 2017 through December 2018
- S-1695 through S-1762 February 2019 through March 2019
- D-1015 through D-1385 June 2018 through December 2018
- D-1572 through D-1705 February 2019 through March 2019
- D-1710 through D-1722 March 2019
- D-1726 through D-1751 March 2019 through April 2019
- D-1761 through D-1777 April 2019
Owners should immediately stop using the recalled belay devices and contact C3 Manufacturing to receive a free repair. The firm contacted all known purchasers directly on October 21, 2019.
