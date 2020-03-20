25,000 Chromebooks sought for JCPS students at home; Announcement to come on WiFi access

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced Friday evening the school district is working to acquire 25,000 Chromebooks for students so they can do classwork at home.
As for students without internet access in parts of Louisville Metro, Pollio said an announcement will come sometime next week about how to get those students connected.
The superintendent also addressed worries for JCPS high school seniors about graduation ceremonies. Pollio insisted every high school will have a commencement ceremony.
In reference to low-income students getting assistance with meals, Pollio said 14,000 meals were served to JCPS students on Friday and thanks the district workers who are helping make sure children are fed during the coronavirus shutdown.
Pollio is cooperating with Gov. Andy Beshear’s order that Kentucky schools remain closed and students try to get work done from home until at least April 20.
