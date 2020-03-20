Daycare closures bring new hardships for Kentucky families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families were hit by another wave of disruption and hardship as Gov. Andy Beshear’s order took effect Friday, closing daycare facilities across the state.
“Actually, I’m in a bind myself,” Jennifer Miller said as she picked up her daughter from daycare in Pleasure Ridge Park. “I had someone set up and had something come up in her family. And so, as of right now, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
The closures were ordered in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“I think everyone’s kind of frantic,” Cortnie Collins, owner of Mary Anita Nursery and Preschool, said. “This is the only way people can work.”
Collins said she has no choice but to ride it out without a cash flow.
Her nine employees have to ride it out without a paycheck.
“How we going to pay our bills? How we going to put food on the table?” daycare worker Jennifer Thomas asked. “How we going to take care of our kids?”
