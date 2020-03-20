Dixon Continues to Wait and Train

The good news is Carlos Dixon can still workout. So, he will be ready to fight whenever the time comes. The bad news is this is the way he makes a living, so with no fights, there’s no income. Dixon had a fight scheduled for next month in New York, but it has been cancelled, so now, it’s the waiting game. Getting a part-time job is now out of the equation if it comes to that. “I’m not beneath it at all. I’ve had a couple of jobs. It is what is. I’ll do anything for my family,” said Carlos. Carlos says he’s fine financially, but knows there are other fighters who are struggling. “Where I’m going, I’m fighting every two months. Sometimes every month and a half. There’s people that’s not fighting every four, five, six months,” said Carlos.