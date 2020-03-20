Drive-in offers popcorn on ‘pay if you can’ basis

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Movie theaters may be closed but you can still get movie popcorn.
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-in is taking popcorn orders online on a pay if you can basis.
A large bucket can be purchased on their website for $5 or people can show up and grab one on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The owners are not taking payment on-site and people will not be asked if they paid. The move is meant to give back to families as many are struggling due to coronavirus closure.
