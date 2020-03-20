Drive-thru COVID-19 testing starts in Floyd County

By Sarah Jackson | March 20, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 8:48 AM

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Floyd County is starting drive-thru testing for the coronavirus.

In order to be tested, a person must be prescreened by a primary care provider at the Floyd County Health Department. After a prescreening the person is given an arrival time.

Those who get tested need to have an identification and insurance card with them.

The tests will be given from noon to 3 p.m. outside of the Floyd County Health Department. Testing is expected to last five minutes. The results may take several days.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

