Floyd County Health Department runs drive-thru coronavirus testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Physicians were covered in protective gear head to toe Friday, as patients pulled into the Floyd County Health Department to get swabbed and tested for the coronavirus.
“If you’re the worried well, you don’t fit criteria for the screening process,” Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Harris said. “It keeps from clogging up the line for somebody that really needs it."
Harris said the Floyd County Health Department scheduled appointments with about 20 patients for testing, after they visited their primary doctors. Staff scheduled each patient’s appointment 10 minutes apart.
“It allowed us to keep from the line for backing up,” Harris said. “(It) also allowed us to spend a little time asking them, ‘How is this working? Did you feel like you were screened good? Are you having symptoms? Any questions?’”
Harris said the FCHD has 150 cotton swabs on site to do testing, but access to the tests isn’t the issue. The challenges physicans face are making sure the tests get to the labs and return results in a timely fashion.
Harris said Friday’s drive-thru experiment ran smoothly, and people can expect more opportunities in the future.
“We’re several days, if not weeks, away from on-demand testing,” he said.
The health department said test results will be sent out to a lab, and patients should expect to get their results within days of testing.
