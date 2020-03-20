FORECAST: Clearing later tonight and cooler

- Colder tonight
- Sunshine Saturday, but chilly
- Unsettled next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be breezy to windy at times overnight as the clouds begin to clear out and cooler air filters in.
Low temperatures will plunge down toward freezing by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be chilly but mainly sunny as highs fall short of 50 degrees in the afternoon. By Saturday night we’ll have a few clouds around with lows in the 30s once again.
While most of Sunday is dry, clouds will be prevalent and showers will arrive during the evening hours. High temperatures will be back into the lower 50s for most areas.
Next week will likely feature another stormy period as several storm systems pass through.
