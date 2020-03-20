FORECAST: Strong t-storms for the AM Commute

FORECAST: Strong t-storms for the AM Commute
Strong storms are possible early Friday. (Source: Sebastian Voortman)
By Brian Goode and Tawana Andrew | March 17, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 4:50 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 8 a.m. Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of heavy/strong t-storms near sunrise. We will then experience a break through midday before another brief round of showers/thunder will be possible along the cold front.

We will still get to enjoy some 70s before a cooler wind develops later on. Expect a breezy Friday evening as colder air continues to funnel into the region. Lows will be much colder compared to the past several days.

Saturday will be chilly but mainly sunny as highs fall short of 50 degrees in the afternoon. Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning, Mar. 20, 2020

· Click here for the 3-day forecast

· Get the #WAVE3Weather app

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.