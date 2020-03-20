FORECAST: Strong t-storms for the AM Commute

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 8 a.m. Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of heavy/strong t-storms near sunrise. We will then experience a break through midday before another brief round of showers/thunder will be possible along the cold front.
We will still get to enjoy some 70s before a cooler wind develops later on. Expect a breezy Friday evening as colder air continues to funnel into the region. Lows will be much colder compared to the past several days.
Saturday will be chilly but mainly sunny as highs fall short of 50 degrees in the afternoon. Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
