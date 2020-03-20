Gov. Beshear confirms 63 cases of coronavirus across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Friday that 63 people are being treated for the coronavirus around the state of Kentucky.
Beshear also urged all schools to remain closed for another month, and not re-open until April 20.
The governor reminded Kentuckians to continue to be careful and follow the guidelines and not gather in groups.
“We’re gonna have to be strong,” he said. “We’re gonna have to stick with it. There is no place in Kentucky where we ought to have crowds. Just remember, this is our patriotic duty.”
Beshear also said families need to follow such guidelines even for funerals.
“I know it’s a hard ask, but this is our challenge,” he said.
The governor said he’s aware of Kentuckians’ fears over rumors about the National Guard shutting things down.
“No, the National Guard is not coming to encircle your community,” he said.
Shortly before Beshear began speaking, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced there are 25 coronavirus patients being treated in Louisville.
