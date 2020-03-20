Hand sanitizer, wipes purchased in alleged price gouging scheme handed out to first responders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Hand sanitizer, masks and anti-bacterial wipes purchased by two Tennessee brothers were handed out to law enforcement agencies and first responders on Friday.
Matt and Noah Colvin, of Hixson, Tennessee, were allegedly hoping to profit on demand for hand sanitizer caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WRCB. After the first death from the virus in the United States, the brothers are accused of buying all of the products in stock at stores in Tennessee and in Kentucky counties along the 1-75 corridor.
Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron worked with Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery to halt the alleged price gouging of the items.
Several of the products were returned to Kentucky and donated following an investigation.
