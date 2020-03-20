Hardin County Schools student tests positive for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student in the Hardin County Schools District has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Lincoln Trail District Health Department posted the news on its Facebook page Friday.
The district said the student “exhibited no symptoms of COVID-19 before school was dismissed (March 12).”
The statement also said the school system is working with health officials to make sure students and staff are OK.
Details about the student’s age or gender were not released.
Read the full statement below:
