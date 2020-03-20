Helping from afar: Ky., Ind. first responders take precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Both in Kentucky and Indiana, police, fire and EMS workers are taking precautions to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19, and by doing so, protecting others.
Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department is up to date on the precautions Louisville first responders are taking. Many are the same daily practices, just on a larger scale, like monitoring vitals.
“We’re making sure that when they report for duty and that when they get off duty or another shift, that they’re healthy and that they’re not showing any signs or symptoms,” Cooper told WAVE 3 News.
Justin Ames said it’s the same for The Jeffersonville Fire Department.
“We take their temperature, we do monitoring throughout the day,” Ames said. “They’re actually checked four times a day.”
Everyone is also taking the same health steps others are encouraged to take, like sanitizing everything, washing hands and social distancing.
People in need might see first responders in different protective gear, though. Ames talked in particular about a special attachment being used that filters out contaminants on their regular masks.
“Some people might see us wearing these, they might get alarmed,” Ames said. “It’s just for their protection, it’s for our protection, and what’s most important to us is being able to quickly decontaminate ourselves and get back on the truck be able to be ready for the next call.”
LMPD is handling a lot of calls and emergencies over the phone rather than sending out an officer for those same reasons. Cooper said for example, in a robbery, if someone broke into a victim’s house and is no longer there, they might not send officers. However, if the person broke into your house and is still there, officers would be dispatched.
Metrosafe is also screening calls for possible coronavirus symptoms to warn first responders they may need extra gear.
“You might see our crews wearing masks more often, you might see them putting masks on patients more often,” Cooper said. “All of this is to limit our exposure and limit the exposure to people that need to be responding to emergencies.”
Also, to limit exposure, EMS workers and EMTs may keep their distance.
“If we’re making contact with a patient and it’s a non-traumatic injury, if they don’t seem to be in imminent distress, EMS personnel or fire personnel, who are also EMTs, might try to get an assessment of the patient from afar without coming to close, avoiding that direct patient contact,” Cooper said.
So, first responders may ask you questions through the door or ask you to come outside.
Same goes for Jeffersonville Fire Fighters who assist EMS.
“It’s an officers discretion on how many firefighters are needed inside,” Ames said. “They might send in two firefighters, they might send in one firefighter.”
Limiting exposure is the main goal, and that’s why community engagement, as well as needed but non-essential programs, have been suspended, like smoke detector installations.
“The primary obligation we have is to make sure it’s the safety of the public and to make sure we’re not transmitting,” Cooper said.
Cooper urges people to realize first responders are going to respond to an emergency, but that response is going to look a bit different for a while so that they can keep their staff well enough to work while also keeping people in need healthy.
