Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Becoming Indiana's athletic director always was Scott Dolson's dream job. He never imagined it would happen in such trying times. Athletic department offices are virtually empty. Springs sports have been put on hold. The anticipation of the start of NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments has been lost. And now Dolson must figure out how to keep the school's finances and the excitement generated in Indiana sports over the past six months on track.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DeForest Buckner made it official by signing a four-year, $84 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, one day after his celebrating his 26th birthday. The deal makes Buckner the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL. The announcement came two days after reports surfaced that Indy would trade its first-round pick in next month's draft to San Francisco in exchange for Buckner. Indy also has agreed to terms on a one-year, $25 million deal with quarterback Philip Rivers. But the Colts did not officially announce that move.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is considering an idea where some players would be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league right now during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.