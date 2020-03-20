How to make sure the news you’re reading is legitimate

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is a lot of misinformation related to COVID-19 circulating social media and other avenues.
Unfortunately, some people believe it is either funny or have another agenda to misrepresent the facts.
In fact, NewsChannel 10 has been made aware of a fake message that appears to be from our station. The message is spreading false information.
If you see an image or screenshot that is not connected to a webpage, be wary of the information you are reading.
It is very easy for anyone to copy our logo and make a false report look legitimate.
Here at NewsChannel 10, we are working hard to make sure you have the information you need to stay safe and understand all there is to know about the coronavirus.
We will continue to work hard to give you the resources you need to be able to stay informed of important news and updates related to the pandemic.
If you do not have our news app, you can download it here. We will provide all relevant updates to our news app users via push alerts that you can choose to open and read.
