Indiana primaries moved to June

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – Indiana’s primary election has been moved due to the coronavirus.
Hoosiers will now head to the polls on June 2, instead of the previously scheduled date of May 5.
Dates corresponding with the primary election will be moved by 28 days to reflect the new primary date.
The following recommendations were also made to the Indiana Election Commission:
- Suspend absentee by-mail rules to allow all Hoosiers the option to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election.
- Allow county clerks to continually mail ballots from now through 12 days out from the new primary election date.
- Confirm ballots with a May 5, 2020 date will be valid.
- Enable medical professionals to be eligible members of traveling boards to vote nursing home and hospital patients.
- Give family members the ability to deliver absentee ballots. Currently only a member of a voter’s household may take possession of their ballot.
To view the executive order Gov. Eric Holcomb signed to move the election dates, click here.
