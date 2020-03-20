2 JCPS teachers offer advice on how to successfully homeschool kids during closure

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With parents not knowing when students could return to school, families are doing their best to figure out a learning plan that works for them and their school district.
Parents, grandparents and caregivers trying to teach at home may have some level of anxiety. Two JCPS instructors, who happen to be moms, are trying to do their best at home like everyone else, but they have some helpful tips to help other parents out.
Amy Strite, an academic instructional coach working at Barret Traditional Middle School, and Lacey Eckels, a JCPS Science lead, happen to be neighbors. They realized right away their kids needed a schedule, so the moms put a makeshift basement school together for their four kids and a few neighbors, and they say others can do it too.
“What we learned,” Strite told WAVE 3 News, “[the kids] were more anxious about some of the uncertainty they sensed around them, and I realized one of the ways we can combat the uncertainty for them is structure, a routine, something that feels normal.”
Eckels agreed.
“Deep breath, everybody take a deep breath," she urged of parents who may be panicking while having to homeschool their children. “Everybody is doing the best that they can.”
“One thing we can all do is give the kids opportunities throughout the day to keep their brains moving," Strite said. "So, if you don’t have internet at home, do a little bit of reading time and talk to them about what they are reading. If they have crayons or drawing materials, let them be creative, the simple things.”
All JCPS families received hard copies of choice boards, paper or on-line learning tools.
The instructors said to keep it simple with a routine, get kids to write about their feelings or questions.
Third grader Emma Eckels wrote about the coronavirus.
“I said, it’s really affecting old and sick people,” Emma said, “and I think it’s best to close a lot of stores and restaurants and stay away from other people.”
Fourth graders Jason Strite and Parker Lesshafft told us they like having a school program.
“I think it’s a good start,” Jason said, “because even though we can’t go to school, we still keep the knowledge we had, and when we go back we will be able to understand it.”
The two moms explained it’s important to made a dedicated space for learning that students know is their place to work each day, whether it’s a desk or a table.
They also suggested coming up with math games with cards or dominoes or taking a walk to talk about plants. They said online options like Study Island, Brain Pop, Breakout EDU, and many sources you can find on social media are great learning tools.
Strite and Eckels believe if parents and caregivers lead the way, children will follow.
