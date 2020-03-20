Lamar Jackson headed to National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heisman Trophy winner and University of Louisville legend Lamar Jackson is getting the call to the hall of fame: the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, that is.
On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveiled a licensed Jackson UofL bobblehead figurine. It features the former Cardinal in his Heisman pose, wearing his UofL jersey.
The bobblehead unveiling comes following Jackson’s unanimous selection as 2019 NFL MVP.
They’re available online for $40 from the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
